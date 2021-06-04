Google diversity head removed over anti-Semitic blog post

Google has removed its head of diversity over a 2007 blog post that said Jewish people had “an insatiable appetite for war and killing”.

In a post about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that resurfaced this week, Kamau Bobb also claimed Jewish people had an “insensitivity” to suffering.

The post has now been deleted.

Article continues after advertisement

Yesterday, a spokesperson for Google told the BBC that Bobb would “no longer be part of our diversity team going forward”.

Google says that they unequivocally condemn the past writings by a member of our diversity team that are causing deep offence and pain to members of our Jewish community.

Bobb, who joined Google in 2018, has apologised to staff for the blog post.