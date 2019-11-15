Global stock markets suffer sixth day of losses

Global investors were hit with a sixth day of stock market losses on Thursday, as traders responded to the threat of the coronavirus.

The string of declines pushed indexes in Europe and the US down more than 10% from their recent highs – sending them into so-called “correction” territory.

In the US, the three main indexes slumped more than 2.5% in opening trade, while London’s FTSE 100 closed 3.5% lower.

Article continues after advertisement

Japan’s Nikkei 225 led losses in Asia.

Shares there fell more than 2%, while South Korea’s Kospi closed 1% lower and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained about 0.3% and Shanghai was roughly flat.

In the US, the indexes were poised for their steepest week of declines since the 2008 financial crisis. Globally, the share price declines of the last six days have wiped out more than $3.6tn (£2.8tn) in value.