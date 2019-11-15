Global COVID-19 death toll exceeds 102,000

The worldwide death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed 102,000 early today, with the United States expected to overtake Italy in the grim position as the country with the highest number of fatalities.

According to the latest Johns Hopkins University tally, Italy has registered at least 18, 800 deaths, but the number of new patients who have died has decreased, while the United States has recorded almost 18, 600 fatalities, almost 2,000 more than the previous day.

The number of cases worldwide is now close to 1.7 million, including almost 500,000 in the US. But the recoveries have also increased to more than 376,000.

As this developed, the World Health Organization director has urged caution to countries that are considering the easing of restrictions on the coronavirus lockdown in the coming days and weeks.

“I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions. WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone. At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up, if not managed properly.”

Meanwhile, in Turkey, a commotion among residents erupted in one district of Istanbul, after the country announced a two-day curfew in at least 31 cities to help curb the spread of the virus.

[Source: Aljazeera]