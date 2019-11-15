Global coronavirus death toll tops 5,000

The global death toll of the coronavirus pandemic has jumped to 5,043, according to a tally by Agence France-Presse based on official sources.

Since the novel virus was first detected in December, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories, AFP reported Friday.

A total of 3,176 people have died in mainland China, followed by 1,016 in Italy and 514 in Iran — the three countries with the highest number of fatalities.

China reported another record low of just eight new cases of infection, raising its total to 80,813. More than 64,000 people have been released from hospitals and 13,526 remain in treatment.

Another 33 suspected cases were reported Friday and another 1,318 had been released from hospitals in the past 24 hours, almost all of them in Hubei Province, where the illness emerged in the city of Wuhan.