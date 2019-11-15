Global COVID-19 death toll exceeds 300,000

To date, more than 4.4 million people have been infected, and over 301,000 have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. About 1.6 million people have recovered.

Nearly three million laid-off workers in the US have applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total since coronavirus shutdowns began two months ago to over 36 million.

Officials have confirmed the first coronavirus infection of a Rohingya refugee in the sprawling camps in southern Bangladesh, where over 1 million members of the persecuted Muslim ethnic group live.

Article continues after advertisement

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has surpassed 250,000, but daily new infections fell below 10,000 for the first time in nearly two weeks.

US authorities have accused China-linked hackers of breaking into organisations in the US researching the coronavirus.

The United Nations is forecasting that the pandemic will push an estimated 34.3 million people into extreme poverty, mostly in Africa.

Japan has lifted a state of emergency in most parts of the country.