Global coronavirus cases top 71,000

CNN
February 17, 2020 1:34 pm
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 71,000 people globally, mostly in mainland China.

The death toll is 1,770, including four people outside mainland China.

The death toll is 1,770, including four people outside mainland China.

Meanwhile 70 more coronavirus cases were confirmed on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise liner in Yokohama, Japan, bringing total infections to 356.

Two flights evacuating Americans have departed to the US — those on board will face another quarantine once they land.

A Chinese tourist who tested positive for the virus died in France, health officials confirmed yesterday.

There’s been a spike in numbers this week — including 15,000 in one day — because China changed how cases are tabulated.

