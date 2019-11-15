Global coronavirus cases top 13 million

The World Health Organization has warned the pandemic could get far worse if countries around the world do not follow basic healthcare precautions.

“The virus remains public enemy number one,” WHO Director-General told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.

More than 13 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and nearly 572,000 have died, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

The United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Italy have recorded the most deaths.