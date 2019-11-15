Global coronavirus cases overtake SARS epidemic

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed that of the Sars epidemic, which spread to more than two dozen countries in 2003.

There were around 8,100 cases of Sars – severe acute respiratory syndrome – reported during the eight-month outbreak.

But nearly 10,000 cases of the new virus have been confirmed, most in China, since it emerged in December.

More than 100 cases have been reported outside China, in 22 countries.

The number of deaths so far stands at 213 – all in China. In total, 774 people were killed by Sars.

Yesterday, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the new outbreak.

Meanwhile, the UK today confirmed its first two cases of the virus.