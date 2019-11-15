World
Global concert raises more than $127M for WHO emergency response fund
CNN
April 20, 2020 3:09 pm

Some of the world’s top stars have helped to raise nearly $128 million for the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic by performing in a concert broadcast globally.
Dozens of celebrities and musicians, including Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and the Rolling Stones, took part in the 8-hour show called “One World: Together At Home.”
Global Citizen, an international advocacy group that organized the event, said early Sunday on Twitter that $127.9 million had been pledged in donations.
The proceeds will be given to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.