World

Global Citizen Live: Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Billie Eilish feature in 24-hour concert

BBC news
September 27, 2021 10:24 am

Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Billie Eilish were among stars to take part in a 24-hour gig to raise awareness of climate change, vaccine inequality and famine.

Over 60 artists performed in The Global Citizen festival in cities including New York, London and Seoul.

Tens of thousands of people attended concerts around the world, and millions more tuned in to the broadcast.

The event kicked off on Saturday in Paris, where Elton John performed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

He took to the stage following a pre-recorded performance by the K-pop band BTS.

The show, believed to be one of the biggest-ever international charity events, was organised by Global Citizen – a charity working to end extreme poverty by 2030.

 

