Glee star presumed dead after boat trip with son

BBC news
July 10, 2020 8:29 am

Star of hit US TV show Glee Naya Rivera is presumed dead after her four-year-old son was found alone in a boat on a lake in Southern California.

The 33-year-old rented the boat at Lake Piru.

It said efforts to find the actress are now a “search and recovery operation”.

Article continues after advertisement

There are no signs of foul play.

Rivera is best known for playing cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee.

Rivera’s child was spotted by another boater three hours after the actress had taken the boat.

It says the boy told investigators that he and his mother were swimming – but she never got back into the boat.

