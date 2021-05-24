Home

Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen

| @BBCWorld
September 19, 2021 8:52 am
Secondary schools are usually for students aged between 13 and 18, and most are segregated. [Source: BBC]

The Taliban have excluded girls from Afghan secondary schools, with only boys and male teachers allowed back into classrooms.

Schoolgirls told the BBC they were devastated not to be returning. “Everything looks very dark,” one said.

Taliban officials who seized power last month said they were working to reach a decision on the matter.

Article continues after advertisement

Many fear a return of the regime of the 1990s when the Taliban severely restricted girls’ and women’s rights.

Under their new government, Taliban officials have said that women will be allowed to study and work in accordance with the group’s interpretation of Islamic religious law.

But working women have been told to stay at home until the security situation improves, and Taliban fighters have beaten women protesting against the all-male interim government.

On Friday, the Islamist group appeared to have shut down the women affairs ministry and replaced it with a department that once enforced strict religious doctrines.

