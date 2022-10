Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy’s first female prime minister

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, left, welcomes new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as she arrives for the swearing-in ceremony [Source: Aljazeera via AFP]

Italy has sworn in its first female prime minister yesterday.

Giorgia Meloni won the election on a campaign built around a promise to block migrant ships and support for traditional “family values” and anti-LGBTQ themes.

Meloni’s 24 ministers – six of them women – were being sworn in alongside her.