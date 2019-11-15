Gilead may have a breakout COVID-19 drug in remdesivir

In a matter of weeks, remdesivir has gone from a shelved, failed hepatitis C treatment to the center of a national effort to treat patients suffering from COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The situation has thrust the pharmaceutical company behind the experimental drug, Gilead Sciences (GILD), into the spotlight.

The company’s stock is up nearly 20% from the start of this year, and investors have begun to wonder about potential returns from remedisivr.

At the same time, it has sparked questions from lawmakers and activists about whether — and just how much — a company should be able to profit from a pandemic.

Still, experts caution that it’s far too early to tell if remdesivir will be an effective treatment for COVID-19, and one worth paying for.

Even if it is, there is enough uncertainty surrounding the trajectory of COVID-19 that it will be difficult to determine whether the drug has long term business potential for Gilead.

Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day said on the company’s first quarter earnings call this week that “it’s too premature” to tell what the business model for remdesivir might be.