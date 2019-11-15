Ghislaine Maxwell trial date set in Epstein sex trafficking case

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of the late convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, will begin in almost exactly a year’s time, on 12 July 2021.

Ms Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking minors for him.

She filed the plea at a hearing via video link in New York, where she remains in prison while awaiting trial.

Her lawyers have asked for her release on bail of $5m (£4m) because of the risk of getting coronavirus in prison.

Ms Maxwell was arrested on 2 July. If convicted, she faces up to 35 years if convicted.

US federal prosecutors say she is an “extreme” flight risk and should remain in custody.