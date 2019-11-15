World
Germany's states make face masks compulsory
April 23, 2020 9:47 am
Some states will require face masks while shopping, but others will not. [Source: BBC]
All of Germany’s states have announced plans to make face masks compulsory to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Bremen became the final federal region to back the measures, with its senate set to confirm the decision on Friday.
Mask use will be compulsory on public transport throughout Germany, and nearly all states will also make face coverings mandatory when shopping.
