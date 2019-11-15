Home

Germany worried by spike in cases

BBC
October 9, 2020 6:28 am

Germans have been urged not to “gamble away” their success in controlling the coronavirus by failing to stick to prevention guidelines.

It comes as Germany saw its highest daily rise in infections since April, with confirmed cases rising by almost a third to more than 4,000.

Health Minister Jens Spahn called the rise worrying. New restrictions are coming into force.

Article continues after advertisement

Germany has been seen as a success story in containing Covid-19.

It has recorded a total of 310,144 cases with a death toll of 9,578, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The UK in contrast has registered 544, 275 cases and 42,515 deaths. On Thursday 17,540 new cases were recorded in the UK.

