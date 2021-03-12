Germany warns of 'exponential' rise in coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases are rising exponentially in Germany, officials warn, as continental Europe braces for a third wave of infections.

France, Poland and other nations are also reintroducing restrictions.

“I think that the Europeans probably needed a better approach to how they judge overall clinical data and the side effects that they are curing right now both with respects to the AstraZeneca vaccine and all vaccines to see countries by countries make individual decision like that and not see the EMA step in earlier the regulatory authority i think they need a better process in place to how they can better these things.”

The vaccine rollout across the EU has been hindered by delayed deliveries as well as the suspension in several countries of the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, over fears of possible side effects.