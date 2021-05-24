Germany to send tanks to Ukraine in U-turn

Germany’s government has authorised the supply of about 50 anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, in a major policy shift.

Berlin’s decision comes as the US and its allies meet at an airbase in Germany to pledge more weapons for Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Nato against supplying military aid to Ukraine, saying there was a risk of the conflict escalating into World War Three.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin later.

Guterres describes discussions with Lavrov as “frank”, but insists he is visiting Moscow as a “messenger of peace”.

Fresh explosions have been reported in the Moldovan breakaway region of Transnistria, which neighbours Ukraine.