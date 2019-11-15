Germany to impose border controls over coronavirus

Germany will impose temporary controls on its borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark and Luxembourg on Monday to stop coronavirus spreading.
Other EU states are also taking radical action, with Austria banning gatherings of more than five people from Monday.
The Republic of Ireland is asking all pubs to shut until 29 March and schools in the Netherlands are to close.
The moves follow strict measures taken by France and Spain on Saturday.
