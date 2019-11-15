Germany: 'Spark could lead to disaster' in east Mediterranean

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas appeals for de-escalation of mounting tensions between NATO allies Greece and Turkey.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has appealed for a de-escalation of tension in the eastern Mediterranean between NATO allies Greece and Turkey, warning that “a spark could lead to a disaster”.

While a visit to both countries failed to make any concrete deals, Maas said on Tuesday there is still a readiness for dialogue by the two neighbours as both sides do not want to settle their dispute with military means.

Article continues after advertisement

Greece and Turkey have been locked in an increasingly acrimonious dispute for weeks, placing their militaries on alert and sending warships to shadow each other, over maritime boundaries and offshore prospecting rights.

Both countries announced military exercises on Tuesday in sections of a broad area between Crete and Cyprus, where the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is carrying out seismic research escorted by Turkish warships.

Greece says the vessel is over its own continental shelf, where it has exclusive rights on potential undersea gas and oil deposits and has sent its warships to shadow the Turkish flotilla.

Turkey is also prospecting for hydrocarbons in waters where Cyprus claims exclusive economic rights.