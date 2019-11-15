Germany slowly eases lockdown measures

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced plans to slowly ease restrictions brought in to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing rules will stay in place until at least 3 May, with Ms Merkel also strongly recommending people wear face masks in public.

But as of next week shops under a certain size could open their doors.

And schools will start to reopen from 4 May, with priority for students who have exams.

Ms Merkel said the country had achieved “fragile intermediate success” through the strict measures.

The chancellor said the country “must keep focused and keep going”, adding that they “do not have a lot of room for manoeuvre”.

Large public gatherings including religious services will remain banned until 31 August. Bars, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and music venues will all remain closed.