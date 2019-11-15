Germany restricts social life in 'lockdown light'

Germany has entered the first day of a month-long “lockdown light”.

It has started shutting restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues, but keeping schools, shops and workplaces open.

The lockdown is not as restrictive as the March-April one, and food outlets can still provide takeaways.

The coronavirus infection rate is still rising in Germany, though not as dramatically as in France and Belgium, which are now in tighter lockdowns.

Italy is also planning tighter rules.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte proposed curbs on travel to high-risk areas and an earlier night-time curfew.

Museums and exhibitions would shut and shopping centres would close at weekends, under the plans now to be discussed in parliament.