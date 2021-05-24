Home

World

Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated

| @BBCWorld
December 3, 2021 10:18 am
[Source: BBC]

Germany’s national and regional leaders have agreed to bar unvaccinated people from much of public life in a bid to fend off a fourth wave of COVID-19.

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel described the far-reaching measures as an act of “national solidarity”.

Only those who have been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID will be allowed in restaurants, cinemas, leisure facilities and many shops.

Article continues after advertisement

Vaccinations could be made mandatory by February, the chancellor added.

Germany’s fourth wave of COVID is its most severe so far, with another 388 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

There is also growing concern about the spread of the Omicron variant, which EU health officials warn is likely to cause over half of all COVID cases in the next few months.

 

