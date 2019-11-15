Home

Germany latest country to close borders

| @BBCWorld
March 17, 2020 8:37 am
The French-German border is allowing only goods and commuters to pass [Source: BBC]

Germany has become the latest country to close borders as European nations try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland were shut on Monday, except for commercial traffic.

Spain will also close its borders later while France is considering more stringent lockdowns.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has proposed a temporary ban on non-essential travel to the European Union.

The measure would initially last for 30 days, and long-term residents in the EU, family members of EU nationals and diplomats would be exempt as well as cross-border and healthcare workers and people transporting goods.

The restriction must be approved by the 26 states that make up the borderless Schengen area. Non-Schengen members – including the UK – would be invited to take part.

