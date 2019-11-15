Germany is back in crisis mode.

The country is trying to stop a new coronavirus outbreak from turning into a full-blown second wave of infections, after hundreds of people working at a meat processing plant in the western state became ill.

It’s a serious situation, but the German government isn’t rushing to reintroduce the kind of strict nationwide lockdown measures it used to fight the virus earlier this year.

Instead, public health officials are hoping they will be able to contain the outbreak by introducing more nuanced local measures and going all in testing and contact tracing.

Their approach echoes similar tales from elsewhere.

Beijing introduced a partial lockdown last week when the first new outbreak emerged in the Chinese capital after 55 days free of new locally transmitted cases.

In South Korea, local restrictions were reintroduced after a cluster of coronavirus cases emerged in Seoul’s nightlife district last month.