Germany COVID: Health minister's stark warning to get jabbed

Germany’s health minister has issued his starkest warning yet on the importance of getting vaccinated.

Germany is in the grip of a fourth wave of coronavirus. Cases are rising rapidly and many hospitals are full.

It has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, with 68% of people fully vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

Germany’s infection rate is at its highest since the pandemic began, and health experts have warned this wave could be the worst yet.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 30,643 new infections – 7,000 more than a week ago. This is among the highest rates in the world.

Tighter restrictions are to be brought in which will see the unvaccinated excluded from certain venues, and some of Germany’s famed Christmas markets have been cancelled.

Mr Spahn said he was against making COVID vaccines compulsory, but that it was a “moral obligation” to get the jab because it impacts on other people.

The minister said the highly contagious Delta variant is driving the latest wave and that “anyone who is not vaccinated will, over the next few months, become infected and lack protection”.