Germany agrees plan to phase out coal power by 2038

| @BBCWorld
January 17, 2020 6:09 am

The German government and regional leaders have agreed on a plan to phase out coal-fired power stations by 2038, involving compensation of about €40bn (£34bn; $45bn).

The end date for burning brown coal (lignite) – the dirtiest type of coal – could be brought forward to 2035, depending on the progress made.

Germany has more than 250,000 workers in renewable energy sectors – far more than in the coal industry.

Article continues after advertisement

Coal is a big driver of global warming.

The €40bn compensation will target four German states which have lignite mines and coal-fired power plants: Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Brandenburg.

Much of the money will go into new infrastructure projects for coal-dependent areas and retraining workers for new jobs there.

Mines and utilities will also get compensation for the lost production.

