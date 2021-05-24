Home

German poison probe after drinks spiked at university in Darmstadt

| @BBCWorld
August 25, 2021 12:28 pm
Police say all those who felt unwell had consumed food or drink from a small kitchen on campus. [Source: BBC]

German police have begun an attempted murder investigation after six people were taken to hospital in a case of suspected poisoning at Darmstadt Technical University.

They had all had food or drink from a small kitchen on the university’s Lichtwiese campus.

A “harmful substance” was added to milk cartons or water, police believe.

Investigators have not revealed what type of poison was found but say they know what it is.

The chemical involved is described as having a noticeably “pungent smell”.

One 30-year-old student was taken to hospital in a critical condition but the university said everyone affected was feeling better and the last two remaining patients would be leaving hospital later on Tuesday.

Police said at least seven people had displayed symptoms of poisoning and six needed hospital treatment after the tea area in building L2-01 was apparently targeted over the weekend.

The area is home to TU Darmstadt’s Institute for Materials Science, which includes recycling and reuse of materials.

