World

German chemical plant explosion leaves one dead

| @BBCWorld
July 28, 2021 10:25 am
The sound of the blast could be heard several kilometres away. [Source: BBC]

At least one person has been killed and four remain missing after an explosion at a chemical plant in Germany.

Officials in the city of Leverkusen say 16 people were injured in the blast, which happened at 09:40 local time (07:40 GMT).

The explosion triggered a fire that took several hours to put out. Plumes of black smoke were seen in the area.

Police have told local residents to stay inside and close windows and doors.

The cause of the blast at the Chempark waste incineration site is not yet known.

Rescuers are searching for the missing.

