Georgia to conduct an audit before certifying election winner

Election officials from the US state of Georgia have announced that starting tomorrow, they would conduct an audit of the election result before certifying the winner of the presidential election.

According to The Hill, the audit will be conducted under a new state law, and has been designed to find any problems and errors in the counting machine.

US President Donald Trump holds a very slim lead of less than 2,000 votes against his challenger, Joe Biden in the latest count.

Americans continue to watch and wait to see who will be declared the winner of Tuesday’s presidential election.

Currently, Biden is projected to have won 264 electoral votes, Trump 214 and 270 are needed to win.

Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are still counting ballots and winners have not been projected in those states.

Arizona has been projected for Biden, but officials say mail-in ballots are still being counted.