Georgia DA investigating Trump asks FBI for security help

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 12:42 pm
[Source: The Associated Press]

The prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and others broke the law by trying to pressure Georgia officials to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory is asking the FBI for security help.

This is after the former president railed against prosecutors investigating him.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Sunday wrote a letter to the FBI office in Atlanta asking for a risk assessment of the county courthouse, where her office is located, and government center.

Article continues after advertisement

She also asked the FBI to provide protective resources, “to include intelligence and federal agents.”

At his rally Saturday night outside Houston, Trump lashed out against the ongoing investigations in New York, Georgia and Washington and called on his supporters to stage mass protests if he is mistreated by them. In her letter, Willis quoted comments Trump made at the rally.

The comments were particularly notable given Trump’s role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol building.

Trump also suggested he might pardon those charged for their role in the riot if he runs for president again and wins reelection.

Willis last year opened an investigation into any potential attempts to improperly influence the 2020 general election in Georgia by Trump and his associates.

A special grand jury is set to be seated May 2 to aid in that investigation and Willis asked the FBI to take the steps she requested well in advance of that date.

