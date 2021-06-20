Home

World

George Floyd's murderer sentenced

| @BBCWorld
June 26, 2021 8:28 am

The US white ex-police officer convicted of murdering African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 has been sentenced to 22 years and six months in jail.

Derek Chauvin was also told to register as a predatory offender for life.

48-year-old George Floyd, died after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes outside a convenience store where he had been buying cigarettes.

His murder caused global protests against racism and police brutality.

45-year-old Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder last month. During his trial, his lawyer described the killing as “an error made in good faith”.

Prosecutors had asked for a 30-year prison term.

Chauvin and three other former officers are separately charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

 

