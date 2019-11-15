George Floyd: 'Unacceptable' attacks on reporters at protests

Dozens of journalists covering anti-racism protests that have rocked the US have reported being targeted by security forces using tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray.

In many cases, they said it was despite showing clear press credentials.

Such attacks “are an unacceptable attempt to intimidate [reporters]”, said the Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based group.

Article continues after advertisement

Attacks on journalists carried out by protesters have also been reported.

The arrest of a CNN news crew live on air on Friday in Minneapolis, where unarmed black man George Floyd died at the hands of police, first drew global attention to how law enforcement authorities in the city were treating reporters covering protests that have descended into riots.

But over the weekend dozens of attacks on journalists and media crews across the country were reported on social media. In total the US Press Freedom Tracker, a non-profit project, says it is investigating more than 100 “press freedom violations” at protests in the last three days. About 90 cases involve attacks.