George Floyd 'slowly fading away' during police arrest

A witness has told of the last disturbing minutes of George Floyd’s life on the opening day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white American policeman accused of killing him.

Donald Williams III, a witness for the prosecution, says Floyd was “slowly fading away” during the nine minutes Chauvin kneeled on his back and neck.

Chauvin’s lawyer argued his use of force was “unattractive but necessary”.

This trial is being seen by many as a pivotal moment in US race relations.

The May 2020 incident – in which Chauvin was captured on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, who is black, in the city of Minneapolis – sparked protests in the US and across the world against police brutality and racism.