George Floyd protests: Ex-top general rebukes Trump's troops threat

Another senior former military officer has denounced President Donald Trump’s threat to use troops to suppress violent protests in the US.

The ex-Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, General Martin Dempsey, told National Public Radio that Trump’s remarks were “very troubling” and “dangerous”.

Trump’s current and former defence secretaries have also spoken out.

Mainly peaceful protests have spread across the US since the alleged police murder of an unarmed black man.

While demonstrations over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last month appear to be simmering down in the nation’s capital, the White House’s security perimeter has kept expanding in recent days.