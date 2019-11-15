George Floyd murder suspect released from jail on $1m bail

The former US police officer charged with the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd has been released from prison on bail.

Derek Chauvin posted a $1m bond and was released on Wednesday morning, court records show.

The white officer was filmed pressing his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes before he died on 25 May.

Floyd’s death led to global protests and calls for police reform, spurred by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Chauvin was fired from his job and now awaits trial in March next year on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.