George Floyd murder suspect Chauvin granted bail at $1.25m

The man accused of murdering African American George Floyd, whose death sparked global protests, is to appear in court for the first time.

Derek Chauvin, a white policeman, knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while he was being arrested in Minneapolis on 25 May.

Chauvin, who has since been sacked, will face a judge in Minnesota remotely on murder and manslaughter charges.

Three other officers were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting.