World
George Floyd murder suspect Chauvin granted bail at $1.25m
June 9, 2020 8:10 am
The history of police violence in the US. [Source: BBC]
The man accused of murdering African American George Floyd, whose death sparked global protests, is to appear in court for the first time.
Derek Chauvin, a white policeman, knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while he was being arrested in Minneapolis on 25 May.
Chauvin, who has since been sacked, will face a judge in Minnesota remotely on murder and manslaughter charges.
Article continues after advertisement
Three other officers were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting.
Sponsored Links