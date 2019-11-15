Home

World

George Floyd murder suspect Chauvin granted bail at $1.25m

| @BBCWorld
June 9, 2020 8:10 am
The history of police violence in the US. [Source: BBC]

The man accused of murdering African American George Floyd, whose death sparked global protests, is to appear in court for the first time.

Derek Chauvin, a white policeman, knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while he was being arrested in Minneapolis on 25 May.

Chauvin, who has since been sacked, will face a judge in Minnesota remotely on murder and manslaughter charges.

Three other officers were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting.

