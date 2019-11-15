Home

George Floyd: Huge protests against racism held across US

| @BBCWorld
June 7, 2020 5:33 pm
Demonstrators in Washington DC said they would not stop pushing for change

Huge peaceful rallies have taken place across the US against racism and police brutality on the 12th day of protests sparked by George Floyd’s death.

Tens of thousands of people marched in Washington DC, in the city’s largest protest so far. Security forces blocked any approach to the White House.

Crowds also demonstrated in New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

Meanwhile, people paid their respects to Mr Floyd in North Carolina, where he was born, before a memorial service.

Mr Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis on 25 May. Video showed a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while he is pinned to the floor.

Mr Chauvin has been dismissed and charged with murder. Three other officers who were on the scene have also been sacked and charged with aiding and abetting.

