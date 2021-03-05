George Floyd: First jurors for Derek Chauvin trial chosen

The first jurors have been picked in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin over the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

On Tuesday, two men and one woman were selected for the 12-member jury.

Mr Chauvin, 44, is accused of second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter in the death of Mr Floyd on 25 May last year.

The less severe charge of third-degree murder was dismissed last year, but prosecutors have asked to reinstate it.

The maximum sentence he faces is 40 years.

Despite the dispute over the additional charge, Judge Peter Cahill moved forward with jury selection on Tuesday, after a one-day delay.

The first juror selected, a chemist in his 20s or 30s, described himself as “logical” and passionate about his work. He had not seen the video of Floyd’s death, he said.

The second juror, a biracial woman in her 20s, said she had seen the video only once and was eager to hear all the evidence as a juror.

The third juror, an auditor, said that he would also examine guilt or innocence only from what is presented in the trial. All three swore to keep an open mind and weigh all the proof presented in determining the outcome of the high-profile case.

The trial is scheduled to begin on 29 March. Jury selection continues on Wednesday. A total of 14 jurors are needed to make up the panel and alternates. George Floyd death: How will jurors be selected?