George Floyd died of asphyxia, private autopsy finds

June 2, 2020 8:10 am

George Floyd, the African-American man whose death has sparked civil unrest in the US, died from asphyxia (lack of oxygen), a private autopsy has found.

He died due to compression on his neck and back by Minneapolis police officers, medical examiners hired by his family said.

The findings differ from an official preliminary autopsy carried out by the county medical examiner.

That autopsy did not find evidence of “traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”.

