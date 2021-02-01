George Floyd died from lack of oxygen, not fentanyl, says expert

George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen as he was pinned “in a vice” against the street during his arrest, a doctor at the trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis has said.

Dr Martin Tobin said Floyd did not die from fentanyl found in his system, contradicting the defence’s argument.

“It’s not just the handcuffs. It’s how handcuffs are being held, how they’re being pushed, where they’re being pushed that totally interfere with central features of how we breathe.”

Chauvin, 45, was filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest last May.

The ex-officer is on trial for murder and has denied the charges against him.

The footage of Chauvin, who is white, with his knee on African-American Mr Floyd’s neck sparked global protests against racism.

The trial is in its second week and is expected to last for at least one month. The defence is due to begin arguing its case in court next week.