George Floyd death: Lawyer calls it 'premeditated murder'

A lawyer for the family of George Floyd, whose death sparked unrest across the US, has accused a police officer of “premeditated murder”.

Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder, but lawyer Benjamin Crump told media outlets that it was a case of first-degree murder.

Meanwhile several US cities have imposed curfews after demonstrators clashed repeatedly with officers, torched police vehicles and pillaged businesses in a popular shopping district.

Article continues after advertisement

The Floyd case has reignited US anger over police killings of black Americans. It follows the high-profile cases of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Eric Garner in New York and others that have driven the Black Lives Matter movement.

[Source: BBC]