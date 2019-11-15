George Floyd death homicide, official post-mortem declares

The death of George Floyd, which triggered widespread protests across the US, has been declared a homicide in an official post-mortem examination.

The 46-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest while being restrained by Minneapolis police.

A video showing a white police officer continuing to kneel on Mr Floyd’s neck even after he pleaded he could not breathe has reignited deep-seated anger over police killings of black Americans.

It has led to six consecutive days of protests around the United States and a level of civil unrest not seen in decades.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and will appear in court next week. Three other police officers have been fired.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump vowed to use the military to end the unrest.