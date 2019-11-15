Home

George Floyd death: Archbishop attacks Trump as US unrest continues

BBC news
June 3, 2020 3:30 pm

Washington’s Catholic archbishop has strongly criticised President Donald Trump’s visit to a shrine as civil unrest continues in the US over the death of a black man in police custody.

The visit “misused” and “manipulated” the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, Archbishop Wilton D Gregory said.

He said he found the president’s action “baffling and reprehensible”.

Filmmaker Spike Lee told the BBC anger over George Floyd’s death and systemic injustice are fuelling protests.

On Monday Mr Trump threatened to send in the military to quell disturbances, vowing to “dominate the streets”, as protests sparked by the killing of Mr Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis continued.

The president said he would deploy the army if cities and states failed to control the protests. But on Tuesday at least one mayor rejected the use of National Guard and military forces.

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden criticised Mr Trump for using the crisis to appeal to his supporters, saying he was “serving the passions of his base”.

