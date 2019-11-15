Home

George Floyd: Curfews extended as US protests spread - Live

Aljazeera
June 1, 2020 6:37 am
Thousands expected to protest for another night as outrage over police brutality spreads across US, and worldwide. [Source: Aljazeera]

Thousands expected to protest for another night as outrage over police brutality spreads across US, and worldwide.

Protests continue to spread as more cities impose curfews and states call in the National Guard.

Cities brace for another night of unrest as protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody and other acts of police violence intensify.

Article continues after advertisement

Protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, demand all officers involved in Floyd’s death be charged.

National Guard activated in several major US cities, but protesters appear undeterred.

