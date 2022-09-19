George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourner

Charlotte and George will attend the funeral of their great-grandmother, the Queen. [Source: BBC News]

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen’s funeral in Westminster Abbey.

Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church.

Before the service a bell will toll every minute for 96 minutes, marking the length of the Queen’s life.

Towards the end of the service, the Last Post will be played before the nation observes a two-minute silence.

With world leaders and dignitaries gathered in the 13th Century church for the service at 11:00 BST, the King and Queen Consort will lead the procession behind the Queen’s coffin.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will walk ahead of George and seven-year-old Charlotte, who called the Queen “Gan Gan”, followed by their uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and other members of the Royal Family.

George and Charlotte’s younger brother Louis, 4, is not expected to attend.