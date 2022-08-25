Gen Z candidate will win Democratic nomination

[Source: CNN]

Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old community organizer, will win the Democratic nomination in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, CNN projects, and could become the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress.

He bested a crowded field of candidates looking to replace Democratic Rep. Val Demings in an Orlando-based district, including state Sen. Randolph Bracy, former US Rep. Corrine Brown — who recently settled a federal corruption case after winning a new trial and serving more than two years in prison — and former US Rep. Alan Grayson.

Demings is vacating the seat for a Senate run, and she clinched the Democratic nomination Tuesday to face GOP Sen.

Marco Rubio in November. Frost’s victory Tuesday makes him the favorite in November for the deep-blue seat that Joe Biden would have carried by 32 points in 2020.

Ahead of the primary, Frost — a gun violence prevention activist who this summer disrupted conservative talk show host Dave Rubin’s public interview with Republican Gov.

Ron DeSantis with calls to end gun violence — generated considerable buzz.

Frost was endorsed by notable progressives such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, as well as the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, and he had raised $1.5 million through August 3, more than any other candidate in the field, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

For the first time, in 2022, members of Generation Z — those born after 1996 — are eligible to be elected to the US House of Representatives. (Under the Constitution, House members have to be at least 25 years old, a US citizen for at least seven years and live in the state they represent, though not necessarily the district.)