Gaurav Sharma expelled from Labour caucus

Dr Gaurav Sharma outside Parliament [Source: 1News]

MP Gaurav Sharma has been expelled from Labour’s caucus, he told media on Tuesday morning.

Sharma told media the party voted to expel him, saying there was 61 votes in favour, one person abstaining and one against.

“I got the chance to speak and then other members got the chance to speak,” he said.

“Finally there was a vote.

“The difficult bit was when we were in the room no one really wanted to talk about how we were arrived at that point.

“All want is an independent investigation. Nothing more, nothing less. I haven’t said anyone should get fired or heads should roll, all I’m saying is let’s look at the facts, black and white.”

He said he needed time to think about whether he wanted to stay on as an independent MP.

“My focus remains, on the fact, why would you not do an independent investigation.”

Shortly after, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern released a statement saying the expulsion was effective immediately.

“The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action.

“His consistent and ongoing breach of the caucus rules has resulted in the complete loss of trust by his fellow Labour MPs,” she said.

Ardern said the “root cause … was multiple members of Gaurav’s staff raising issues with his management”.

“There are definitely things to be learned from this episode, but none of it justifies the recent behaviour of Gaurav.”

“The decision means Dr Sharma will no longer receive support from the parliamentary party or have access to or participate in caucus in any way. He will have the right to attend any select committee, but will not be a member of one.”

It comes after Sharma made claims of bullying from within the party. Labour has consistently denied this and said it was an employment matter coming from Sharma’s office.

He was put on notice last week after the caucus unanimously suspended him over a lack of trust.

A few days later, Sharma sat down for numerous interviews, reiterating his claims.