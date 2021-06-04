G7 tax deal doesn't go far enough, campaigners say

A landmark deal struck by rich nations to make multinational companies pay more tax has been criticised by campaigners for not going far enough.

G7 finance ministers meeting in London agreed to battle tax avoidance by making big companies pay more tax in the countries where they do business.

Tech giants firms likely to be impacted have welcomed the new rules.

Article continues after advertisement

But the charity Oxfam says an agreed 15% global minimum corporate tax rate is “far too low” to make a difference.